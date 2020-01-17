Luxury Yachts Transporting Chinese Nationals into South Florida

Heading from the Bahamas towards South Florida were two luxury yachts, both holding a total of 26 Chinese and one Bahamian passenger, none of which U.S. citizens.

According to the Miami Herald, this smuggling-on-yachts scheme has been used before. Luxury yacht operators are charging U.S. aliens thousands of dollars in order to smuggle them onto American soil from the Bahamas.

Finally stopped by the Coast Guard on December 2, Rocco Oppedisano is charged for smuggling aliens into the U.S. for financial gain. The Miami Herald wrote that authorities found $172,000 Bahamian dollars and $41,000 U.S. dollars on Oppedisano’s yacht that was stopped on December 2.

As a man who once owned a Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Fiat, Oppedisano sold all of his vehicles to pay off his own immigration struggles. So, now he is making money to help others with their immigration struggles.

According to the Miami Herald, there has been an influx of Chinese workers in the Bahamas in the past five years.