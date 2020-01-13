Loop for Literacy Fundraiser

10th Annual LOOP and Leap for Literacy Set for February 29 at Bryant Park in Lake Worth

Walk, Run or Bike to Help Wipe Out Literacy in Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL — The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County is inviting residents countywide to leap into action on February 29, 2020, to help wipe out illiteracy by participating in the 10th annual LOOP FOR LITERACY presented by Florida Crystals. The family-friendly walk, run and cycling event is set for Leap Day at Bryant Park in Lake Worth.

Those interested in actively supporting literacy programs that ensure adults and children succeed in life are encouraged to form a team or participate as an individual.

Participants can choose from:

ROADSIDE BIKE RIDE: $50

The 24-mile ride begins in the park at 7 a.m., includes a rest stop at Manatee Lagoon and loops back to Bryant Park. Helmets required.

5K USATF CERTIFIED RUN / WALK : Adult – $35 / Student (18 and under) – $15 The 5K run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K walk at 8:05 a.m. The certified course starts in the park, loops around the neighborhood and finishes in the park.

: Adult – $35 / Student (18 and under) – $15 KIDS 1 MILE FUN RUN : (12 years and under) – $10 Starts at 8:45 a.m.

: (12 years and under) – $10 KIDS 100-YARD DASH: (7 years and under) – $10 Starts at 9 a.m.

(7 years and under) – $10

The event, chaired by Literacy Coalition Board Members Larry Katz and Joe Grant, both of Boca Raton, includes refreshments, awards and prizes. Every child registered will receive a book.

LOOP for Literacy sponsors to date include Gold Sponsors Bill Bone Bike Law and Domino Sugar, and Bronze Sponsors Marshall Grant PLLC, Sugar Growers Cooperative of Florida, and Wells Fargo. Sponsorship opportunities are detailed on the LOOP for Literacy web site at http://www.literacypbc.org/events/ .

For more information, visit www.LiteracyPBC.org or call 561-279-9103.

About the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

A recipient of the coveted 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 11 consecutive years, the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County has worked to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. One in seven adults in our county is unable to read and understand information found in books, newspapers and manuals and nearly half of all third graders are not reading on grade level. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with a network of community partners, the Literacy Coalition strives to ensure that individuals who need to improve their literacy skills receive the help they need. By providing services to more than 27,000 adults, children and families each year, the Literacy Coalition’s goal is for every child and every adult in Palm Beach County to be able to read.