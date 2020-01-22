Legal Online Gambling: What’s Happening Since Supreme Court Turned PASPA Down

The online gambling industry continues to grow worldwide. There are many factors that could be thanked in terms of the growth of this industry, and the advancement in technology is one of the main reasons behind this.

Online gambling simply means being able to play casino games and bets through any devices like a computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet with the use of the internet. The mobile industry alone is already big and the potential of gambling online with mobile phones is just as big.

In the US, online gambling is becoming widespread. There are now a few states that allow online casinos and even online sportsbooks to operate locally. Sports betting, in particular, became federally legal in May 2018 when the Supreme Court of the United States found the Professional and Amateur Sports Act or PASPA of 1992 unconstitutional.

The PASPA of 1992 was the main reason why the majority of the states in the US can’t regulate local sports betting. Thanks to New Jersey, however, there was a push for the Supreme Court to review the law. This surely led to good news for many bookies out there.

New Jersey is now becoming a popular place to go to in terms of gambling. In fact, it seems to already have a friendly competition with Nevada in terms of the revenues they make when it comes to gambling.

This state now allows casino sites like Allstar Gambling and bookies to operate online. As mentioned, New Jersey is mainly responsible as to why sports betting is now federally legal. It’s because the state is simply open to regulate local gambling activities.

What’s important to know if you’ll gamble in the best casinos in the Atlantic City is that you have to be over 21 years of age. For online gambling, you can only do this if you’re within the state. The use of VPNs to access a New Jersey casino or bookie outside the border can ban you from the legal sites.

Michigan is one of the states that has recently signed sports betting into law. There’s still no update as to when sports betting will be launched in this state but many are hoping that it will be early this year. The gambling expansion bill that the Michigan governor signed includes the regulation of online poker, online casino games, sports betting, and daily fantasy sports.

The expansion bill concerns three commercial casinos and 23 tribal casinos in Michigan. Each of these casinos will be allowed to partner with one online casino company and one online poker operator to reach online players.

The application fee for online licenses may cause 50,000 US dollars. The same amount applies to the annual renewal fee that they will also have to pay. This is still an affordable and reasonable price. With this, it’s expected that the majority of those 25 local casinos will apply for a license.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is also happy about the recent improvements in its local gambling industry. Like in Michigan, sports betting is now also legal in here and has already been launched. That appears to be the first step that this state took when it comes to welcoming this industry in its territory as online casino gaming is already being worked on at the moment.

It was just earlier this year when a bill that concerns the legalization of iGaming in West Virginia was signed. According to the director of the West Virginia Lottery, John Myers, they are hoping to launch local online casinos by the early summer of this year.

The state has been comparing notes with Pennsylvania to see where they are already in terms of their plans on regulating online casino gaming. Myers said that they see PA as their counterpart in terms of this regulation. They are simply relieved that based on how things are going and how PA did things, West Virginia appears to be heading in the right direction.

Overall, each state in the US is different in terms of accepting gambling and regulating it locally. There are states that only allow sports betting in their territories. There are also states that allow both online casino gaming and sports betting like New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, there are still states that remain unmoved in terms of gambling in general. Utah is known to still be conservative about this. However, generally, the US residents can always play on online casinos and wager on sports as long as they do these on sites that are based outside the US.