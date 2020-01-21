What You Should Know About the 2020 Super Bowl

The excitement is building – and hey, the 2020 Super Bowl is around the corner! With less than 20 days to go, everyone who loves the NFL has their eyes and mind fixated on February 2. What is more exciting is that this event would be held in Miami!

Many fans are ready for the Super Bowl over under betting and can’t wait to win big time. It’s not surprising that many have access to handy guides which will give them an edge.

But then, curious individuals might still have several questions to ask about the upcoming event. With this quick read, we hope to shed some light on how to make the most of the season. Come along!

Where would the Super Bowl 2020 be held?

Super Bowl celebrations have commenced since December 2019 with regional events across Palm Beach country.

As mentioned earlier, the 2020 Super Bowl will be held in Miami, Florida. The games will be opened at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hard Rock Stadium just underwent a $500 million renovation to ensure that fans have an unforgettable experience. Miami has hosted the Super Bowl 10 times with five of those being held at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2020 event will make it a record 11 times for the city and the sixth at the stadium.

What teams would feature in the Super Bowl?

With the NFC (National Football Conference) and the AFC (American Football Conference) still yet to have their champions, nobody knows the teams that will play for the 2020 Super Bowl championship title. The Super Bowl title tie is often between the AFC and the NFC champions.

Speculations have also been flying about the A list musicians who will sing the national anthem and perform at this year’s halftime show.

What are the likely weather conditions for the 2020 Super Bowl?

Miami is always warm and dry in February. During the day, the average high shouldn’t be more than 75. However, there is little or nothing to worry about because the Hard Rock Stadium has a partial roof, which would surely keep out any weather mishaps.

What items are prohibited from the Super Bowl 2020?

Some items are prohibited from being carried into the Super Bowl 2020 venue and they are;

Bags

Alcohol

Food

Camera (especially ones with lens longer than 6”)

UAVs or Radio-controlled aircraft, drones or any airspace-operated devices

Selfie sticks, bottles, thermoses, laser points, umbrellas, coolers, GoPro cameras, and purses as big as 12” x 6” x 12”

Any item that seems inappropriate or dangerous is also prohibited from being carried into the Super Bowl 2020 venue.

Other side attractions?

There are other side attractions during the Super Bowl that you can engage in to add color to your experience. This could be the ‘Players Tailgate’, which is a function where over 30 active NFL celebrities and several guests celebrate, wine and dine before the game begins.

The food is specially made by celebrity chefs and the wines are straight from premium bars! There are also interactive games, memorable commercials, and autograph sessions before the huge day.

Best Seats at the Super Bowl?

There are no best seats at the Super Bowl as it all boils down to personal choice. However, you could book a seat via travel agents and even get a decent hotel to stay in case you arrive at the venue a few days before the game.

This is common amongst fans who come from neighboring cities. The Miami 2020 Super Bowl promises to be a great experience, one that you can’t afford to miss!