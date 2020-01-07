Just Salad to Open in Boca Raton with $2 Meals on Friday, January 10

The healthy fast casual concept will open five South Florida locations in the first half of 2020

Boca Raton, FL – Just Salad, New York City’s favorite healthy food destination, is about to change the landscape of healthy eating in Boca! The fast casual concept will open its first-ever Palm Beach County location at Boca Center (5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton) on Friday, January 10, with five additional South Florida locations planned for 2020.

To kick off its Grand Opening at Boca Center, Just Salad will offer $2 meals on Friday, January 10 from 12-1:30 PM and again from 6-7:30 PM to anyone who follows the brand on Instagram. To top it off, those who download the Just Salad app by 1/31/20 will be entered for a chance to win one of five Unlimited Salad Bowls, which includes one week of free salads.

Just Salad is known for its best-selling Buffalo Chicken Salad, Keto Zoodle Bowl, and Crunchy Avocado Toast, as well as its value-packed menu featuring over 10 items under $10. As part of its local supply chain philosophy, Just Salad is proud to source a variety of local produce including cucumbers, carrots, and beets from J&J Family of Farms (Loxahatchee, FL) and herbs from Harvest Sensations (Miami, FL). All of Just Salad’s produce arrives fresh daily, and it’s only served raw, roasted, baked, or steamed.

“Like many New Yorkers, Just Salad feels right at home in Florida,” said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO of Just Salad. “We’re excited to finally join the Boca community after hearing from our Boca fans for so many years. While there are plenty of healthy restaurants in the area, none offer the mix of quality, affordability, and sustainability that Just Salad is so well known for.”

The spacious 2,300-square-foot Boca Center location features seating for 63 with a mix of community tables and banquette seating. Online and app ordering will be available with a 20-minute pick-up guarantee. Hours of operation are 10:30AM to 10PM daily.

Boca Raton is Just Salad’s third Florida location, following its recently opened Pembroke Pines and Gainesville locations. Over 30 employees will be hired in Boca Raton alone. The company has nearly 50 locations worldwide and will open five additional stores in South Florida in 2020, including Miami at the Shoppes of Civica (1050 NW 14th Street), Fort Lauderdale (1732 North Federal Highway) and Aventura (18701 Biscayne Blvd). Just Salad projects that these new locations will create over 150 jobs in Florida.

Just Salad was founded by Nick Kenner as an answer to a simple question: what’s with the shortage of healthy food on-the-go? Kenner worked closely with a registered dietician to develop health-minded recipes that could be made in a New York minute, and in 2006 he debuted the healthy fast food concept in New York City. Just Salad is the home of the reusable bowl, which is the World’s Largest Restaurant Reusable Program and a recipient of EPA’s WasteWise Award. The company recently pledged to send zero waste to landfills by 2022.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast casual concept that cultivates healthier lifestyles by serving real food at an affordable price. With the freshest salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, and more, there’s something healthy for everyone. Just Salad is the home of the World’s Largest Restaurant Reusable Program, saving over 100,000 pounds of plastic each year through its reusable bowl program. The company was founded in 2006 in New York City and now employs over 1,000 teammates across nearly 50 locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Dubai.

