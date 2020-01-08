JAFCO’s 21st Annual Jacob’s Ladder Award Gala Raises More Than $1 Million

Boca Raton, FL – JAFCO’s 2019 Jacob’s Ladder Award Gala, JAFCO’s Gala of Love, was held at the Polo Club of Boca Raton on Dec. 14 and raised more than $1 million for abused and neglected children and those with developmental disabilities.

Chaired by Helene & Stephen Weicholz and Nanci & Stephen Beyer, the Gala was made possible by presenting sponsor Keith Singer of Singer Wealth Management and live auction donors Crystal Cruises, and Marie Lerner, raffle sponsors Royal Caribbean International and Sziro Jewelers, as well as the many other generous sponsors and underwriters. This elegant event featured a cocktail reception, fine dining, silent and live auctions, dancing and a heartwarming presentation about JAFCO’s life-saving work.

During the Gala, JAFCO presented the prestigious Jacob’s Ladder Award for Child Advocacy to Amy & Barry Sylvetsky and Senator Kevin & Rabbi Amy Rader for their commitment and dedication to protect abused and neglected children in our community.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Alfred J. Katzin, who was in love with the mission of JAFCO and would do anything he could to further the cause. Katzin and his wife Nancy first became involved with JAFCO in 2000 and went on to become Godparents two years later. He joined the JAFCO board in 2007 and then become a capital donor at the Children’s Ability Center where he became Chairman of the board just last year.

“We celebrate our annual Gala as a tribute to our incredible donors who do such amazing things for our JAFCO children and raise much-needed funds for the organization throughout the year,” said Janet Epstein, director of fundraising and special events at JAFCO. “Our supporters, and people like Fred Katzin, are those who allow JAFCO to make a true impact on the over 6500 children we have served over the past 27 years.”

Events like the Gala help the organization serve its mission to provide safety, love and security to abused children through its many programs including family preservation, foster care, adoption, mentoring, group homes and a 24-hour emergency shelter.

The Gala also welcomed 11 new families who joined or recommitted to the JAFCO Godparent Circle, joined the Circle of Hope or Silver Heart Society. The Godparent Circle is a group of donors who pledge to spiritually adopt all the children JAFCO serves in its group home, emergency shelter, family preservation and developmental disability programs.

All proceeds benefit JAFCO, a nonprofit organization licensed by the state of Florida’s Department of Children and Family Services to serve abused, neglected, homeless, at-risk and developmentally disabled children in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

JAFCO is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization established in 1992 to provide services to abused and neglected children and those with developmental disabilities in South Florida.