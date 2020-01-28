Game Of Drones: Diving Into Future Human-Drone Interactions

Presented by American Associates, Ben-Gurion University (AABGU)

Boca Raton, FL – One of Israel’s top drone researchers will discuss her research in drone technology, human-computer and human-robot interaction and autonomous vehicles at the Bocaire Country Club Wednesday, February 12 at 11:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Southeast Region, American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Speaker Dr. Jessica Cauchard is a lecturer in BGU’s Department of Industrial Engineering and Management. Her areas of expertise include human-computer and human-robot interaction, with a focus on novel interaction techniques and ubiquitous computing. Her research also explores the impact of autonomous vehicles and intelligent devices.

Drones are already being used for photography, search and rescue, and drone delivery is coming soon. Join us to hear how Israeli researchers are developing ways for people to safely and clearly communicate with drones.

Before joining BGU, Dr. Cauchard was a member of the faculty of Computer Science at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya between 2017 and 2019. Dr. Cauchard pursued postdoctoral research at Stanford University. She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Bristol, the U.K., in Computer Science. In 2015, the Brown Institute for Media Innovation awarded her a Magic Grant for her work on interacting with drones.

Light refreshments will be served. Admission: $18 per person. To RSVP and register, visit http://www.aabgu.org/Boca-Raton2. For more information, please contact Melody Mokhtarian at 646-452-3693 or mmokhtarian@aabgu.org

Bocaire Country Club is located at 4989 Bocaire Blvd Boca Raton, FL

American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) plays a vital role in sustaining David Ben-Gurion’s vision: creating a world-class institution of education and research in the Israeli desert, nurturing the Negev community and sharing the University’s expertise locally and around the globe. As Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) looks ahead to turning 50 in 2020, AABGU imagines a future that goes beyond the walls of academia. It is a future where BGU invents a new world and inspires a vision for a stronger Israel and its next generation of leaders. Together with supporters, AABGU will help the University foster excellence in teaching, research and outreach to the communities of the Negev for the next 50 years and beyond. Visit vision.aabgu.org to learn more. AABGU, headquartered in Manhattan, has nine regional offices throughout the United States including the Southeast Region. For more information contact Sissy Zoeller, Regional Development Director szoller@aabgu.org or 646-452-3710.