The Flu Season Is At Its Worst

In schools, the flu season has always been a big deal. In previous years to take precaution against the flu, teachers and parents

would often tell children to wash their hands and wipe down their backpacks with disinfectant wipes. But, that may not be enough.

According to WPTV, in recent weeks, influenza activity has been higher than usual in Palm Beach County. So, parents and teachers should take greater health precautions considering schools are coming back in session after the holidays.

According to WPTV, the CDC recommends keeping your child out of school for at least twenty-four hours if they show any symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, feeling tired and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea) of the flu.