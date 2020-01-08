Florida Green Building Coalition Elects Hollywood’s Barry Faske as President

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC), the leading certifier of green projects in the state, announced Barry Faske of Hollywood, Fla. has been elected president.

“Our senior officers and board embody the spirit of our mission and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are extremely grateful for their guidance and leadership, and fortunate to have them help FGBC promote a state of sustainability,” noted FGBC Executive Director C.J. Davila.

With an exclusive focus on Florida, FGBC is by far the largest certifier of residential and commercial construction, master-planned communities and local governments in the Sunshine State with over 21,400 since 2000.

Faske. of Faske Enterprises, has played an active role in seeking to create a better environment for future generations here in Florida for many years. He has been an active member of FGBC for 10 years, on the Board of Directors since 2016, elected FGBC President for 2019 and again in 2020, and has been instrumental in revitalizing our FGBC Legislative Committee to work on issues of importance to this organization.

In addition to his work with the FGBC he was elected to the Board of Directors of the Hollywood, Fla. Chamber of Commerce, elected to the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee, has chaired Leadership Hollywood’s Environmental Day for the past 8 years, and received the 2019 Leadership Hollywood Award for his dedication to the Community. He was asked to join the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Chamber’s Coastal Coalition and currently is a member of the Greater Ft, Lauderdale Chamber’s Economic Resilience Committee which is focused on involving the business community as we address the issues of Climate Change and Sea Level Rise. In 2015 Faske was appointed by the Broward County Commission to it’s Climate Change Task Force where he served until 2019. Barry was one of the 26 members to author the 2015 update to the Broward Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) under Broward County Mayor (and Climate Task Force Chair). U.S. Army Major (Ret.) Bill Kachman of DeLand will serve as FGBC vice president, Real Estate Broker Jeannette Moore, owner of Green Florida Properties in St. Augustine, is the secretary and Miami architect Arturo Griego, owner of G3 AEC, is treasurer.

FGBC’s five certifications provide pathways to green building and sustainability such as national and international standards like USGBC LEED and Green Globes that also move contractors towards environmentally friendly building.