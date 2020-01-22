Federation’s King David Society Members Gather For Beautiful, Meaningful Evening At The Colony Hotel

Boca Raton, FL — More than 100 of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County ’s most dedicated community leaders and philanthropists gathered for a beautiful evening at the King David Society Dinner on January 14, 2020 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. The elegant evening celebrates members of Federation’s King David Society for their meaningful impact to Federation’s Annual Campaign. The featured speaker was Deborah Lipstadt, one of the world’s leading experts and historians in the fight against antisemitism, and the best-selling author of Antisemitism: Here and Now, Denying the Holocaust and The Eichmann Trial. The event was chaired by Penny and Harold Blumenstein, and Linda and Myron Teitelbaum.

As the rate of antisemitic incidents continues to rise across Florida, the nation and abroad, standing up to antisemitism continues to be a top priority of Jewish Federation. The organization, through the support of its generous donors, is leading several programs focused on advocacy, security and education.

“Now, more than ever with what we are seeing in the world and in this country, we are proud to see our most dedicated philanthropists stand together, give back and take a stand to ensure our Jewish community remains strong and vibrant for us, for our children, and our grandchildren,” shared Michael Hoffman, President and CEO of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

Guests in attendance included Myron and Linda Teitelbaum and Penny and Harold Blumenstein, as well as Sheila Engelstein, Ben Gordon, Merill and Charles Gottesman, Helaine and Fred Gould, Roberta and Paul Kozloff, Claire Levine, Judith and Allyn Levy, Vicki and Arthur Loring, Daisy and John Merey, Ina and Murray Pitt, Betsy Sheerr, Phyllis and Herb Siegel, and Lainey and Beryl Simonson.

For more about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, visit jewishpalmbeach.org.

More about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County works to transform, inspire and save lives in the Palm Beaches, Israel and 70 countries around the world.

Photo: CAPEHART