Federal Law Enforcement and Public Safety Veterans Bring Added Expertise to Boca Raton Technology Company

Boca Raton, FL – STRAX Intelligence Group, a software development firm that brings cutting edge technology with real-time information and data to public safety and commercial security by unifying video, sensors and alerts during an emergency has added two additional advisors to their team of experts.

Joseph Courtesis is a 26-year veteran of the New York Police Department and finished his career as the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center. Joseph is a graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. In addition, he is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) committee on Crime Prevention.

Paul Loucas is the Managing Partner at SME Partners, Inc. As a former Law Enforcement Officer and subject matter expert in the Public Safety technology arena, Paul brings over 30 years of State & Local Government Security Systems and Public Safety Software Solutions expertise to this new role with the company. Paul’s expertise will be used to develop strategic partnerships and sales opportunities as well as advise on future technology critical to the industry and our customers.

Joseph and Paul will serve as advisors alongside Michael Levin, a nationally known cyber security professional who spent over thirty years in public service including twenty-two years with the U.S. Secret Service. Scott Adams, CEO and Co-Founder says, “Our new advisors bring a unique understanding of how technology is rapidly evolving the public safety landscape and the need for advanced solutions that allow law enforcement to stay ahead of crime and enhance community safety. Together, our advisors’ collective experience brings unparalleled direction to the STRAX Intelligence Group’s road map and future products.”

STRAX Intelligence Group develops technology for Public Safety and Commercial Organizations that delivers real-time comprehensive situational awareness along with video and data analytics.

The STRAX Platform is a common operating platform focused on rapid response. By integrating existing systems and data such as tip apps, duress buttons, sensors, and real-time video feeds in conjunction with Artificial Intelligence (AI), it improves emergency response times and increases officer and community safety.