Published On: Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

FDOT Will Present Plans for I-95 Express Lanes from Glades Rd to Linton Blvd

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is implementing Phase 3 of the 95 Express Lanes continuing 29 miles north from Stirling Rd. in Broward County to Linton Blvd. in Palm Beach County.

The purpose of the 95 Express Lanes is to improve mobility, relieve congestion, provide additional travel options, enhance transit services, accommodate future growth and development in the region, enhance emergency evacuation, and improve system connectivity between key limited access facilities in South Florida. 95 Express is part of a regional network of express lanes that will provide a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation alternative to drivers traveling throughout South Florida.

The Phase 3 project limits were evaluated as three individual Project Development and Environment (PD&E) studies. The studies were conducted from Stirling Rd. to Oakland Park Blvd. in Broward County; from Oakland Park Blvd. in Broward County to Glades Rd. in Palm Beach County; and from Glades Rd. to Linton Blvd. in Palm Beach County.

A key component of Phase 3 is a potential direct connection between northbound and southbound 95 Express and I-595, to and from the west. This direct connect will be included in the Phase 3C limits of 95 Express Phase 3. Segment 3C is the fourth segment with limits from Stirling Road to south of Broward Blvd on I-95 and along I-595 from SR 7/US 441/Turnpike Interchange to I-95.

Phase 3C will begin construction in 2019. Additionally, a continuation of Ramp Signaling will be included as part of this project up to Linton Blvd. in Palm Beach County.

A construction Open House is scheduled for Wednesday January 15th from 5 – 7PM at the Spanish TRive Library (Mezzanine) located at 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd Boca Raton FL.

The Open House will include a formal presentation beginning at 6PM> Project personnel will be on hand to discuss the scope of work, construction schedule and address questions and comments, one-on-one, prior to the presentation.

Robert Weinroth

