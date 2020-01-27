FAU’s Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education Hosts Dinner to Honor Outstanding Holocaust Educators

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education (CHHRE) will host its annual Educator Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Boca Lago Country Club, 8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton. The dinner will celebrate the exceptional work of K-12 teachers supported by FAU’s CHHRE and honor the 2019 Gutterman Family Outstanding Holocaust Educators. Teachers and their families, colleagues, students, Holocaust survivors and members of the community are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,250 for a table of 10. Current educators may purchase tickets for $50, and patrons can sponsor a teacher or a Holocaust survivor for $125. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on tickets, visit https://fauf.fau.edu/chhre-dinner, email goldmana@fau.edu, or call 561-297-2929. The event is sponsored by Polen Capital and all proceeds will help continue professional and community Holocaust, genocide and human rights education programs.

“Each year we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding teachers who go above and beyond the requirements of the Holocaust education mandate and are truly making a difference in the lives of their students, in their schools and in the world,” said Linda Medvin, director of the CHHRE. We know that education is the best hope against hatred and all proceeds are dedicated to continue our mission to keep the hope alive.”

This is the 10th year of Gutterman Family Outstanding Holocaust Educator of the Year Award. Four educators will be presented with the award, which enables them to participate in a field study to visit Holocaust sites in Poland and Israel. The highly competitive award is funded by Arthur Gutterman, a benefactor whose generous contributions help sustain the CHHRE’s community and professional learning programs. The award recognizes educators who have demonstrated a positive impact on their schools and the wider community within the field of Holocaust, genocide and human rights education. It honors individuals who actively, by their example and through teaching these difficult subjects, strengthen South Florida students’ world-citizenship and capacity to uphold the dignity of all persons.

This year’s award recipients are:

Broward County Public Schools

Judy Hainsworth –Cypress Bay High School

Ilisa Lieberman-Leibovich – The City of Pembroke Pines Charter Middle School

School District of Palm Beach County

Julie Gates – Loggers’ Run Community Middle School

Robert Weiner – Santaluces Community High School

The Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education (CHHRE) is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote respect for all people through the study of Holocaust, genocide and human rights, and is an integral unit of FAU’s Peace, Justice and Human Rights Initiative. The Center relies exclusively on private donations to provide Professional Learning programs and classroom resources for teachers and students, and community programs to support the mandated FL.ST 1003.42: Required Instruction of the Holocaust. Programs include teacher workshops, Holocaust Summer Institute, and an annual trip to the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C., as well as movie nights open to the community. The CHHRE serves more than 500 K-12 educators in public, private, charter, parochial and Jewish Day Schools throughout Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River, Glades and Okeechobee counties.

