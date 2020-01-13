FAU Presents a Brazilian Carnivale

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters has announced its first annual Culture, Arts and Society Today Party as a fundraiser for student scholarships. The event will have a Brazilian Carnivale theme with exciting live entertainment and dinner by the bite. It will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Loft at Congress at 530 NW 77th Street in Boca Raton. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at fauf.fau.edu/2020cast or by contacting Suzy Livingston at slivingston@fau.edu or 561-297-2584.

“Through the generosity of donors, we are able to support students who may otherwise not be able to attend college, including some that are the first in their families to go to college,” said Michael Horswell, dean of FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. “By supporting this event, our donors will be changing people’s lives.”

FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters houses 16 academic programs which offer 22 bachelor’s degrees, 21 minors, 12 certificate programs and 20 graduate degrees including a PhD in Comparative Studies, with more than 4000 majors and 400 graduate students enrolled. The College’s School of the Arts includes departments of music, visual arts, and theatre and dance; the humanities area includes the departments of English; History; Languages, Linguistics & Comparative Literature; Philosophy; and the School of Communication & Multimedia Studies; and the Social Sciences area includes the departments of Anthropology, Political Science and Sociology. The College also houses centers for Peace, Justice and Human Rights; Body, Mind & Culture; Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies; Data Science in Society; Global Studies; Jewish Studies; and the Study of Values and Violence after Auschwitz.

The College features award winning authors, Lannan Foundation Fellows, Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award winners, O. Henry and Pushcart award receipts, Fulbright scholars, Royal Historical Society Fellows, Woodrow Wilson Society Fellows, Grammy award nominations, and critically acclaimed artists and performers.

For more information about FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, visit fau.edu/artsandletters.

