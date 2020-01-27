FAU Offering Continuing Education Classes in Several Foreign Languages

Boca Raton, FL –Florida Atlantic University is offering continuing education classes in Arabic, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and American Sign Language. All classes take place in the evening during the week on the FAU Boca Raton campus. Classes start the week of February 3. The classes are $330, plus a $30 parking fee. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.fau.edu/llcl/continuing-education.php, call 561-297-3860 or email rrivaux@fau.edu.

