FAU Now Accepting Applications for FULL RIDE

First-Gen Program Accepting Submissions for Comprehensive Financial Aid Packages

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program has announced it is accepting applications for the Class of 2024. The scholarship offers academically talented, first-generation, low-income college students the opportunity to graduate from FAU, debt-free. For best consideration, applications should be submitted by Saturday, February 1.

Selected students will receive four-year scholarships for tuition, on-campus housing, books, a meal plan and additional resources needed to complete their college degree.

To qualify, prospective Emerging Scholars must be Florida residents who are first-generation students, defined as high school graduates whose parent(s) or legal guardian(s) did not complete postsecondary education. Students with siblings who have graduated or are in college may apply.

Students must be accepted to FAU, then submit a FAFSA application and complete the 2020-2021 Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholar Program application form.

“We are proud to offer this scholarship to students who, traditionally, lack the support and financial means to succeed in college,” said Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program Co-Founder Aubrey Strul. “We look forward to receiving entries from academically talented, hardworking, first-generation students from across Florida looking to improve their lives through education.”

As part of the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program, each scholar follows The Path, a 17-step program which includes wraparound services such as career planning, mentoring, and financial literacy support, among others. This initiative is aimed at providing students with valuable tools for successful collegiate careers and post-graduate lives.

The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program was developed by Boca Raton philanthropists Aubrey and Sally Strul with FAU President John Kelly and first lady Carolyn Kelly. A former first-generation student, Aubrey Strul felt compelled to lessen the crippling burden of school debt for students by providing an initial investment of $1 million to launch the program. They continue to work with the University to ensure the scholarship’s continued success and steady growth. Since 2017, the program has grown to include 37 scholars.

“FAU prides itself on being an open and accessible higher education option for students across Florida,” said FAU President John Kelly. “The Kelly/Strul program enables us to level the playing field and provide opportunities for deserving scholars.”

For questions regarding the application, contact Keven Allen, Scholarship Director, at kallenjr@fau.edu. To learn more about the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program, visit kellystrulscholars.fau.edu.

About the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program

By addressing systemic barriers and challenges, the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program provides comprehensive financial aid packages, as well as support programs to ensure students thrive at Florida Atlantic University. The program helps students develop valuable college success strategies, build confidence, understand their first-generation identity, connect to peer and professional mentors, and access campus resources which prepare them for a successful college career and meaningful post-graduate life.