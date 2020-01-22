FAU football makes last coaching staff hire, announces season ticket sales

With the Florida Atlantic University Owls Football team already in the midst of off-season workouts, head coach Willie Taggart announced his final coaching staff hire and the sale of 2020 season tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

As Taggart already hired new coaches and retained old ones from former head coach Lane Kiffin’s staff, the last piece to the puzzle for the Owls was a safeties coach and Lance Guidry became that piece.

After over 25 years of coaching experience, Guidry takes over an FAU safeties unit led by senior Zyon Gilbert, who recorded 48 tackles and two interceptions last season. As Guidry was the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana University in 2019, he and Taggart are familiar with one another, in which Guidry was Western Kentucky University’s defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2012 when Taggart was the head coach.

Now with Guidry as the safeties coach, this is what Taggart and FAU’s 2020 coaching staff looks like:

Special Teams and Tight Ends – Jaron Fairman

Head of Strength and Conditioning – Joey Guarascio

Defensive Coordinator – Jim Leavitt

Co-Offensive Coordinator/ Wide Receivers – Drew Mehringer

Offensive Line – Jeff Norrid

Defensive Line – Kevin Patrick

Running Backs – Chris Perkins

Defensive Backs – Stanford Samuels Jr.

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks – Clint Trickett

Outside Linebackers – Raymond Woodie

The announcement of Guidry was then followed by an announcement of 2020 season tickets now being on sale for the beginning price of $60, as the Owls get ready for their twentieth season of operation. Tickets are available for purchase by either calling 1-866-FAU-OWLS or by visiting FAUTickets.com.

While fans may feel hesitant to purchase or renew their season tickets due to Kiffin’s departure, Taggart has one message for them, according to the FAU Athletics Department.

“We will take tremendous advantage of the beauty of Boca Raton to help us sell our vision,” Taggart said. “We will not shy away from the recent championships won, but rather embrace the expectations and reach beyond them.”