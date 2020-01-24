FAU attempts to make commuting easier and cheaper with new app

Florida Atlantic University in Boca raton, is largely a commuter school. Students often go to and from their classes while living off campus.

Due to this substantial demographic, FAU is attempting a new way to make transportation cheaper and easier for students, all with one app.

A $375,000 grant from Kresge Foundation was awarded to FAU in collaboration with Broward College, Palm Beach State College, and the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.

This grant will be going towards a two-year study of 6,000 students, that will essentially result in a new app.

According to WPTV, the app will work as a powerhouse, showing students all their transportation options in one location while on FAU campus.

The app will feature transportation methods such as bus routes, Uber rides, and possibly a new bike sharing feature.

Do you think this app will be any more useful than Uber already is?

