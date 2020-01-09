Doris Kearns Goodwin at FAU

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s 2020 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency presents Doris Kearns Goodwin with “Presidential Leadership in Turbulent Times.” The lecture will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. in the Kaye Auditorium on FAU’s Boca Raton campus at 777 Glades Road. Tickets are $35 at www.fauevents.com or 561-297-6124. Group and student pricing are also available. A book signing will follow the lecture.

Doris Kearns Goodwin is a world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize- winning, New York Times #1 best-selling author. Her seventh book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” is a culmination of Goodwin’s five-decade career of studying the American presidents, focusing on Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson. Goodwin weaves her discussion of the times when these Presidents led the country into a look at our current affairs.

Goodwin will also lecture at FAU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Jupiter on Thursday, Feb. 20. This lecture is sold out.

Since its founding in 2007, the Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium has welcomed former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; journalists/authors Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein; Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post; and historian David McCullough, as speakers. For more information about the Larkin Symposium, visit www.fau.edu/larkin.

