Don’t Miss Out on Hooters Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

Order your Hooters Wings for Super Bowl now, Wing delivery services will not be available Sunday

Boca Raton, FL – Hooters is your local go to spot for takeout wings for your Super Bowl party. Let Hooters do the cooking for you with our world famous Hooters Wings. The Extra Point Package comes with 50 Wings and 4 sides of Blue Cheese or Ranch for only $52. The Touchdown Package includes 70 Wings with 5 sides of Blue Cheese or Ranch for $72. You can phone in your orders or stop by your local Hooters restaurant. Offer is valid on February 2ndfor To-Go only at Beach Place, Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Sunrise Hooters Restaurants. Delivery services will not be available Sunday. Prices may vary by location.

