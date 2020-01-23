Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Announces Honorees of Its Spring Luncheon

Boca Raton, FL – The South Florida Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCF) will hold its springtime “Book of Hope” Luncheon on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Husband and wife CCF supporters, Kenneth and Jana Kahn, will be this year’s honorees.

Katie Keohane, executive director of the organization said that the generous couple has been living in South Florida for over 20 years. “As long-time supporters of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and numerous other local charities, the Kahn’s willingness to make a difference and help others is not only extraordinary, it is the true meaning of philanthropy,” she said.

Jana Kahn was born and raised in a suburb of Philadelphia and graduated magna cum laud from Temple University. Kenneth Kahn graduated from Cornell with his bachelor’s and received his law degree from Harvard. Recognized often for his leadership and philanthropy, Kenneth currently sits on the board of many community and professional affiliations. Kenneth and Jana’s daughter, Tegan, was diagnosed several years ago with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

In 1977, Kenneth founded LRP Media Group, headquartered in Palm Beach County. The innovative media giant employs more than 500 professionals and serves millions of businesses and education professionals worldwide. The company produces five industry-leading print and digital magazines for key decision-makers and delivers 13 top-quality training and professional development conferences and tradeshows annually to more than 80,000 professionals.

“Being named honorees for this event is not something we take lightly,” shared The Kahn’s. “This disease is one that affects so many people. Our dedication to supporting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is something we do proudly, and we encourage others to join us. Together, we are making great strides in finding treatment options and getting closer to a cure. “

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is celebrating its 53nd anniversary of identifying and providing resources, support, and funding for patients and caregivers while working towards finding a cure for the millions affected by debilitating IBD. Funds raised will be put directly to work in practical ways such as the IBD Help Center (1-888-694-8872) where with one call, a team of trained information specialists can help patients find specific resources, obtain referrals to other organizations, and better understand their health insurance coverage.

The Boca Raton Resort and Club is located at 501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Tickets for the event are $150. For additional information, or sponsorship opportunities, contact staff member Marni Wyman at 561.218.2929 via the local chapter’s office at 21301 Powerline Rd, Suite 301, Boca Raton, FL 33433 or visit crohnscolitisfoundation.org/2020-spring-fling.

About the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the largest non-profit, voluntary, health organization dedicated to finding cures for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The Foundation’s mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults who suffer from these diseases. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested over $350 million in research. Fueled by both local and national support, the Foundation has played a critical part in every major advancement in the field of IBD. The Foundation works to fulfill its mission by funding research; providing educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public; and furnishing supportive services for the estimated 3.1 million people afflicted with IBD. For more information about the Foundation, or to help support critical efforts, please visit crohnscolitisfoundation.org.