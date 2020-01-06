Cornell Art Museum-The Spotlight Gallery for the Month of January “The Magic Hour” /Plein Air Palm Beach

Boca Raton, FL – The Cornell Art Museum presents an upcoming exhibition by Plein Air Palm Beach titled, Magic Hour in the Spotlight Gallery for the month of January 2020. Magic Hour will feature 23 new twilight and nocturnal works by 21 plein air artists. The idea was to challenge the artists to paint new works during those magical twilight hours when the light is fleeting and the colors are more intense. The group hosted paint-out sessions and the results are amazing. Plein Air Palm Beach’s vision is to work with plein air painters, local art groups, cultural centers and the public to support and enhance plein air painting education, events and exhibits. We welcome support and sponsorship from the cultural community to advance our mission & vision. PAPB is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. Opening on Friday January 3, 2020 with a reception beginning at 6pm, in tandem with the First Friday Art Walk. The Magic Hour will be on view until January 31, 2020.

About The Spotlight Gallery

Here at the Cornell Art Museum, we believe that art is a universal language, designed to educate and inspire. We are dedicated to cultivating the creative community by supporting educational organizations, children’s groups, emerging artists, no-profit art organizations and more. Our Spotlight Gallery exhibitions open the first Friday of the month, and the artwork remains viewable the entire month. Spotlight Gallery encourages connection and communication between our community and the artists, allowing the unseen to be appreciated – in the spotlight.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community’s gathering place for over 25 years. The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental activities and includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit OldSchoolSquare.org. Old School Square programs are sponsored in part by the City of Delray Beach, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.