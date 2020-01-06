Should you Consolidate Credit Card Debt?

Consolidating credit card debt is a method of taking out a new loan to settle previous loans by paying only one monthly payment with one interest rate. If you have multiple credit card debts, then consolidation might be an easy way for you to pay for those debts.

However, it would be best if you took note that consolidating your credit card debt does not erase your previous debts. Credit card debt consolidation is not for everyone. Thus, read below to know whether or not Credit Card Debt Consolidation is for you.

What is Credit Card Debt Consolidation?

Credit card debt consolidation refers to a financial strategy, wherein the borrower takes multiple credit card debts and combines them into one single payment.

Since the payment is only once a month, there is also one interest rate to be paid monthly. If you’re still confused with the definition of credit card debt Consolidation, read more on Credit Ninja.

How does it work?

The main goal of consolidating credit card debt is to pay it with a lower interest rate. There are three ways of consolidating your credit card debt.

First is through transferring your debt to a balance transfer credit card. Second is taking out an unsecured personal loan. And third, taking a debt management program.

Transfer credit card. With this method, you are moving your debt from one credit to another, usually with a lower Annual Percentage Rate (APR), or zero percent rate of introductory APR. By transferring your debt, you will pay less interest.

Although you will save money and time with a transfer credit card, some credit lenders charge a balance transfer fee that adds up to the amount you pay monthly. Also, it is still essential to pay on time and before the introductory APR expires. Failure to pay on time may result in the cancellation of the APR offer.

Personal loan . You will take out a personal loan at a low-interest rate. You will use the funds you get from this loan to pay off the previous debts you acquired. When the past debts are paid, then you will be left with only the low-interest personal loan to pay.

If you have a good credit score, then you may consider getting a personal loan to pay off your previous loans. Since personal loans have flexible payment terms, then you can also find a personal loan that is in keeping with your budget. However, getting a personal loan is difficult to attain because you have to comply with the lender’s requirements. Plus, you have to have a good credit score before obtaining a loan.

Debt management program. This is a loan is a repayment plan that will help you eliminate high-interest rate credit card debt. Work with a credit counselor to know your options on what program is best for your financial situation.

The credit counselor may negotiate with your creditors for you to attain a lower interest payment. Sometimes, the arrangement is that you will pay monthly to your credit counselor, and your credit counselor will pay your creditors. However, credit counselors will charge a fee for their services, which will then add up to your monthly installment payment.

If you want to learn further about these three, read more on lending sites that provide comprehensive information about loans and their payment terms, including consolidation.

Advantages

Borrowing money for a lower interest to pay off debt with higher interest is advantageous. This helps you pay off credit card debt sooner and save money at the same time. Cutting the interest rate means that your money goes to the principal debt and not to the interest.

Credit card debt consolidation also boosts your credit score if you pay on time. The faster you finish paying your debt, the higher your credit score is because of low levels of debt. Finally, it lessens the number of payments you have to make monthly, which makes it less likely for you to miss a due date.

Disadvantages

Depending on your payment terms and plan, you may actually end up paying more money due to higher interest and service charges, which might lead you to being more drowned in debt. Thus, you have to look into the additional service fees that the bank or credit counselor may charge for every transaction you make with them.

You may also not qualify for credit card debt consolidation if you had unmanageable debt in the past. For this reason, banks and other credit lenders will ask for collateral from you. However, if you experienced unmanageable debt, then there is again the risk of not being able to manage your debts. If this happens, then your collateral will be seized by the lender.

Takeaway

Having many debts can be stressful to manage. Thus, it is good that there are options for you to pay off these debts, like credit card debt consolidation. All in all, consolidating your credit card debt is beneficial if you think about it thoroughly and do it correctly. Seek professional help and have them explain the terms and conditions of consolidating credit card debt.