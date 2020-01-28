Concours D’ Elegance and The Hangar Party Return! Feb 7-9

Culinary & Cars Collide at World-class Events

Attention auto enthusiasts, classic motorcycle fans, fellow foodies & wine lovers, car buffs, motorheads, and general party-goers: The Concours d’ Elegance and Hangar Party are almost here! For the past 13 years, fans come from across the country make a holy pilgrimage to Boca Raton for the esteemed Concours d’ Elegance. This 3-day world-class extravaganza is one of the finest concourses (vintage car shows) in the country, showcasing classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles, all set upon the majestic greens of the Boca Raton Resort and Club. In fact, The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is the largest for-charity concours event in the world! This year’s event, “The 14th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation” features comedian Billy Gardell as the headline gala entertainer; and will celebrate with the Marque of the Year, the legendary Duesenberg on their 100th Year Anniversary of the legendary Straight Eight “Model A”.

I t all kicks off Friday, February 7 with the celebrated duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party, held at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport, from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. This incredible evening is your chance for an up-close-and-personal experience with an array of exotic new cars, ultra-motorcycles, luxury boats and sleek private jets – and get the chance to schmooze with fellow auto enthusiasts and foodies alike. And of course, also indulge on unlimited samplings from over two dozen of the area’s top restaurants, along with fine wines, craft beers, and select spirits at the open bars, plus of course soft drinks and water.

Saturday (Feb. 8) features a full schedule of educational automotive seminars, displays, and exhibits. This year features the inaugural launch of the Gallery Exposition Of Collector Cars and Automotive Fine Arts Society Show (AFAS) In the Mizner Center (Ballroom) at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, from 8:00am – 4:30pm. The Mecum Gallery Exposition features millions of dollars of collector cars on display and available for direct purchase (with individual cars valued as much as $20 million!); along with the Automotive Fine Arts Society Show (AFAS) automobile artists exhibition. Additional seminars will be held throughout the day

Saturday night brings the Grand Gala, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Live Auction & Show at The Boca Raton Resort & Club (5:30pm – 10:00pm). Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception including exclusive Silent Auction, followed by a gourmet dinner like only the Boca Raton & Club can do. Famed comedian Billy Gardell will emcee the festivities. Gardell, whose resume includes Mike & Molly, Yes, Dear, My Name Is Earl, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, Sullivan & Son, and Bob ♥ Abishola, and a long stand-up comic career, was personally recommended by his good friend and last year’s Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance headline entertainer, Mr. Jay Leno himself. Also on tap for the evening: A Live Auction, featuring one-of-a-kind trips, exotic vacation packages and more. The evening also includes Awards presentation, including this year’s Automotive Lifetime Achievement Awards (introduced by Jason Stein, Publisher of Automotive News); along with The National Lifetime Racing Achievement Award to three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and one of the racing circuit’s biggest stars, Helio Castroneves; Dream Makers Society Induction; and The Automotive Lifetime Manufacturer Achievement Award.

Sunday, Feb. 9 brings the main event: The Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance automobile and motorcycle exhibition, starting at 10:00 am (9:30 for VIP). Guests from around the world will experience an automotive showcase like no other, featuring vehicles and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Awards will be given to the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and overall style.

This around-the-world automotive showcase is like no other, featuring over 200 cars and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Auto enthusiasts have a chance to view several examples of the Marque of the Year, Duesenberg and the Feature of the Year, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, as well as a Special Display Class: “30 under 30.” An expert panel of judges who selects the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and style include the following: Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable; Lindsey Greene Barrett, President of the ACD Club; Diane Fitzgerald, President, RPM Foundation at America’s Automotive Trust and Diane Parker, Vice President of the Historic Vehicle Association. Grand Marshal Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars joins the group for another stellar year along with the longtime Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Brad Phillips of Hagerty Insurance.

In addition to the incredible collection of vintage vehicles, guests also get to stroll, sample, and sip their way through the Concours d’ Gourmet Pavilion (starting at 11:30), offering unlimited gourmet samplings of food, wine and cocktails from South Florida’s finest restaurants. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to savor unlimited samplings from the area’s finest restaurants, along with fine wines and spirits, and socialize with other party-goers, while marveling at the spectacular vehicles spanning over a century. Over 25 restaurants and gourmet catering companies are planned this year. The list is still being finalized, but look for returning favorites including Abe and Louie’s Steakhouse, Boca Raton Resort & Club, BGCBC Culinary; B&B Cappuccino; Café Med, EnerBee Energy, Runyons, Oceans 234, Sette Bello Ristorante, Sunset Catch, Tanzy, and more!

Brian Quail, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, proudly notes, “The entire Concours team is comprised of a group of over 300 volunteers who donate their time to the planning and execution of the event. “Last year, the event attracted thousands of attendees, and to date has raised more than $10 million for our organization!”

All events are open to the public with tickets sold separately. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.bocaratonconcours.com/ or call (954) 537-1010. Proceeds from the Concours d’ Elegance benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC), and its valiant efforts to help the 12,500+ at-risk youth it serves. BGCBC has raised more than $10 million to date.

The duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party takes place Friday, Feb 7 from 6 – 9 pm at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport, 3700 Airport Road, Boca Raton. Offsite parking at FAU Lot #5, with complimentary shuttle Service from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Tickets are $125.

The Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance takes place Sunday, Feb. 9 from 10:00 am (9:30 for VIP) to 2:30 pm at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Valet parking is available at the Resort. Additional event parking is available at 1515 North Federal Highway, and also 1515 South Federal Highway. Tickets are $100 General Admission, or $150 for VIP with the Concours d’Gourmet access (plus early admission).

The Grand Gala, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Live Auction & Show is Saturday, Feb 8 at The Boca Raton Resort & Club (5:30pm – 10:00pm). Tickets are $500 each, with Premier seating and table options available.

The Gallery Exposition Of Collector Cars And Automotive Fine Arts Society Show (AFAS) is Saturday, Feb 8 in the Mizner Center Ballroom at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, and is open to the public.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) : The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth, and serves more than 12,500 at-risk youth throughout the County. BGCBC has received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) by Charity Navigator for the seventh year in a row. (Only 4% of the Non- Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence). For more information, call (954) 537-1010 or visit www.bgcbc.org.