Concert Event at Mizner Park Amphitheater to Raise Funds for Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – The second annual Bresky Bash to benefit Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County. The musical performance group Decades Rewind takes the stage at Mizner Park Amphitheater to perform hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Food trucks and bar stations will be on site. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $20 and all proceeds benefit Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County which offers legal services to the disadvantaged. This will be an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, food and fun! The event is produced each year by The Law Offices of Robin Bresky.

+ When: Thursday, January 23, 2020. Doors open at 6:30pm and program starts at 7:00pm.

+ Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

+ Cost: General Admission is $20 per ticket. All proceeds benefit Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

+ Register: For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.breskyappellate.com/bresky-bash-2020/. For more information about Decades Rewind, visit https://www.decadesrewind.com/decades-rewind-videos/