The Community Mourns the Loss of Harvey Sandler

The community was saddened to receive the news of the untimely passing of Harvey Sandler, a pillar of our South Palm Beach County community.

Harvey’s transformational vision and generosity along with his loving wife Phyllis are evident throughout our community. Together they have named the Phyllis and Harvey Sandler Pavilion at the Lynn Cancer Center and The Phyllis Sandler Center for Living Well at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. They also named and endowed The Phyllis and Harvey Sandler Center for Jewish Life Enhancement at the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center. The Sandlers are also one of the largest contributors to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County and created the organization’s Sandler Family Major Gifts annual event.

Mr. Sandler was Principal at Sandler Capital Management Private Equity Group and Vice President for Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. He received an undergraduate degree from Columbia University.

Harvey and Phyllis chose Boca Raton as their home, and made a powerful commitment to making this a more compassionate, fulfilling and vibrant place to live for everyone.

When asked for advice for other parents, Harvey said, “Our children and grandchildren have learned by example, coming to events and conferences, being a part of family discussions. There’s no magic formula. It’s how we live our life.”

The Sandler funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 5, at 1PM at Congregation B’nai Israel (2200 Yamato Rd Boca Raton FL).