Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties to Host Founder’s Luncheon

Seventh Annual Event to Feature a Panel Discussion on Housing

Boca Raton, FL – The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties will host its Founder’s Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The seventh annual event will highlight results from recent Community Foundation initiatives, as well as recognize grant partners and pay tribute to donors who make an impact in the community daily.

This year’s luncheon will feature a panel discussion titled “Power of Place – A Conversation on Housing.” Moderated by WPTV anchor Hollani Davis, local community leaders will discuss important issues tied to housing insecurity. Panelists include Jonathan B. Brown, Director of Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability; Suzanne Cabrera, President and CEO of Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County; The Honorable Anne Gerwig, Mayor of the Village of Wellington; and Jack Weir, President of Eastwind Development Group.

“As housing remains a top priority for the Community Foundation and residents of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, it’s critical to create opportunities to address community revitalization,” said Bradley Hurlburt, president and CEO. “We look forward to sharing information with the community on housing insecurity through our diverse group of panelists and the breadth of knowledge they bring to the table.”

More than 400 board members, donors and fundholders, local nonprofit organizations, corporate sponsors and community leaders are expected to attend the luncheon at the Eunice and Julian Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Founder’s Luncheon founding sponsors are Northern Trust, Rybovich, and Lovelight Fund/Julie & Peter Cummings/Marjorie S. Fisher Fund and The Grand Tour.Community sponsors include Sherry and Tom Barrat, FPL, Palm Beach Illustrated, South Florida PBS, Templeton & Company, and WLRN.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit www.yourcommunityfoundation.org.

About the Community Foundation

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is one of Florida’s largest community foundations. The nonprofit organization has provided more than $150 million in grants and scholarships over its 46-year history. At its core, the Community Foundation is an organization created with gifts from generous people committed to local causes. For donors, the Foundation serves as a philanthropic advisor. For the community, the Foundation serves as a grantmaker and a civic leader. Through the support of its donors and fund holders, the Foundation has been able to address some of the community’s most pressing needs, including hunger, housing and education.