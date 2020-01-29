City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development

Boca. Business. Briefs.

Phoenix Tower International (PTI) entered into agreements to acquire 1,408 towers in Ecuador and 1,046 towers in Colombia. With these two recent acquisitions, PTI will own and operate over 7,000 towers across Latin America. Founded in 2013, this international company is thriving.

Two of the five companies in Palm Beach County that outperformed the S&P 500 this past decade, are based in Boca Raton. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) was up 630 percent and Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) increased by 227 percent.

Associate Professor of Marketing from Lynn University, Andrew Burnstine, was recently featured on a segment of WPTV’s The List. The List is a daily syndicated television show that’s entering its 8th season. Professor Burnstine discussed the benefits of recycled textiles and the environmental impacts of sustainability.

ADT acquired its largest independent dealer, Defenders for approximately $381 million. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Defenders has approximately 2,900 team members across 130 field branch locations and has developed a best-in-class direct marketing skillset, currently generating more than 6 billion ADT advertising impressions annually.

The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI) recently launched in Boca Raton. This 501(c)(3) was created with the mission to empower the South Florida Hispanic Entrepreneur community through educational programs, to increase their odds of sustainable business success in the U.S., and to optimize the quality and length of their learning cycle as business owners. The newly established organization will provide the tools for the development of capabilities for the Hispanic entrepreneurs and opportunities to access the Hispanic market to other corporations. The programs will be in English and Spanish and will build a bridge between the entrepreneurs and corporations seeking to enter the U.S. and Hispanic markets.

Quality of Life:

Boca’s dog beach received some well-deserved recognition in a recent edition of Forbes magazine. The list included seven dog beaches across the U.S., from Washington, Michigan, New Jersey and California – Boca’s Bark Beach is in good company.

