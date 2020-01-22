Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Adds Cardiologist Heather Johnson, M.D., to Expand Services to Patients

Boca Raton, FL –The BocaCare® Physician Network, a network of primary care doctors and specialists who provide high-quality medical care to patients of all ages, has added preventive cardiologist Heather Johnson, M.D., to the medical staff of Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. She specializes in cardiovascular medicine, preventive cardiology, hypertension management and vascular health.

Under Dr. Johnson’s leadership, the preventive cardiology program at the Institute’s Blechman Center for Specialty Care and Preventive Cardiology will be further developed. Services offered at this center of excellence include screening, diagnostic evaluation, treatment and referrals for intervention as needed.

Dr. Johnson is board certified in cardiovascular disease with advanced certification in hypertension management. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Johnson earned her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine where she also received a master of science in population health. In addition, she earned her master of medical management at the University of Southern California. Her postgraduate training included a residency program in internal medicine and clinical fellowship in cardiovascular medicine, both at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. She is the Principle Investigator in several National Institutes of Health funded research studies on women’s heart disease related topics.

“Dr. Johnson will be leading the Institute’s efforts to screen, educate and develop a plan of treatment for asymptomatic patients with conditions related to cardiovascular health such as heart disease,” said Kathy Schilling, M.D., medical director, Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute. “Her appointment to our staff of highly-skilled physicians will complete the spectrum of services we provide to women in South Florida.”

Dr. Johnson will see patients at 690 Meadows Road in Boca Raton.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to our faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.