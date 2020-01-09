Census 2020: Make It Count! at Boca Library

Boca Raton Public Library – Downtown

Presents “Census 2020: Make It Count!”

Saturday, February 1, 2020,

3:00–4:00pm

Boca Raton, FL – Census Day arrives on April 1, 2020! Be prepared by joining Sandy Goodman, Census Partnership Specialist, and Corrina Balderramos of the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County for an engaging free presentation on the impact of the 2020 Census. “Census 2020: Make It Count!” will take place at the Downtown Boca Raton Public Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue, on February 1, 2020, at 3:00pm.

Census answers shape our community by determining the need for vital public services like new schools, infrastructure, affordable housing, disaster recovery funding, and much more. With over 675 billion dollars in federal funding available to enhance our community, learn what a complete and accurate count in 2020 can mean for local residents, students, and visitors.

“Public libraries around the country are playing a vital role in the 2020 Census,” notes Joleen Wielkie, Technology and Digital Services Librarian. “We serve as sources of information on the importance of a complete and accurate count, as well as providing internet access to those wishing to complete the first online Census in history.”

Register for “Census 2020: Make It Count!” through the library’s calendar at bocalibrary.org. For more information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.