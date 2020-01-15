Carhuamaca Named to Design Team at Clive Daniel Home Boca

Boca Raton, FL – Guiliana Carhuamaca has recently joined the team of award-winning interior designers at the Clive Daniel Home fine furnishings showroom in Boca Raton.

Giuliana is a creative Interior designer with a strong background in project management, space planning, and window treatments. After almost two decades of work within the design arena, she has expertise in coordinating all facets of the interior design process, whether designing a new custom home or refreshing an existing space.

This talented lady served as interior designer for a total of 20 years with Royalty Design in Palm Beach Gardens, Jack Philips Design of Palm Beach and Décor & More Interiors in Jupiter. Giuliana has worked with architects and contractors; she loves working on projects from the ground up.

Added CDH General Manager Lori Mutobaya, “Her ability to merge the creative and analytical aspects of design has made her an asset in the design field.”

Bilingual in Spanish and English, Giuliana earned her in Interior Design Degree from Palm Beach State College and is a Phi beta kappa graduate. She is originally from Huancayo, Peru.

Located at 1351 NW Boca Raton Blvd., the 70,000-square-foot $12 million Clive Daniel Home showroom opened in January 2016 and employs about 65, including 26 professional interior designers. The flagship Naples Clive Daniel Home opened in 2011 and is nationally respected as a visionary leader in both interior design and furnishings. Both showrooms are exceptional destinations for clients seeking extraordinary trend-setting furnishings and accessories.