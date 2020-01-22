The Boca Raton Tribune Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary in 2020

Boca Raton, Fl — This new decade marks The Boca Raton Tribune’s 10-year anniversary as the current longest-running print and online Boca Raton newspaper publications. When the paper first launched its website back in January of 2010, a great deal of emphasis was put onto the sense of community.

Douglas Heizer, head of the business group that founded the publication, highlights the paper’s culture as “100 percent community oriented.” Heizer’s goal for a community-driven paper stems from his involvement as former president of the Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunset. Heizer currently holds the position of president at the Rotary Club Boca Raton West, where he received a community service award from the Boca Raton City Council in 2009.

The Boca Tribune values the public’s input through their interactive platforms, encouraging all sorts of feedback and opinions. Readers are encouraged to make comments on website articles or engage with one another through the paper’s social media sites. With a general demographic of 91% readers at the age of 30 and older, interactions tend to facilitate deeper conversations among local citizens that may share differing views. The Tribune’s election survey portrays the benefits of interaction through successfully predicting the way citizens would cast their votes during the last six municipal elections prior to the official ballot count.

The stress on the community is also reflected through the Tribune’s three Independent Free Papers of America awards. The publication maintains the distinguished Community Newspapers of Florida Milton & Bernice Beckerman Award, establishing a strong voice for the community as a whole.

The Tribune often features local breaking news stories from all around the city, directly on the website and social media platforms. The inclusion of blogs throughout the site work in a simplistic way, to inform readers on everything lifestyle and entertainment that may be occurring in the area. The Boca Tribune’s website has a global rank of 403,169 according to Alexa, making it the number one community newspaper site in the South Florida area.

The Boca Tribune’s clear-cut mission includes; publishing a variety of news from schools to civic organizations, businesses to places of worship, the Tribune touches on an array of outlets and sources.

The Tribune hopes to expand the proximity of news story coverage to the surrounding cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and West Palm Beach to effectively accommodate our reader demographic.

Printed weekly and distributed to over 20,000 readers, the Tribune will continue to keep readers knowledgeable on everything that may be occurring in the area.

As the publication’s motto states, “We are your closest neighbor,” so we encourage everyone to reach out to us with stories that can better inform the community you are a part of.