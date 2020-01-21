Boca Raton Public Library Hosts Mayors’ Chess Challenge

February 15, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – Join the Boca Raton Public Library at the first annual Mayors’ Chess Challenge in Boca Raton! Players of all ages, novice and expert, are invited to play chess with other community members at the Boca Raton Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue, on February 15, 2020, from 10:00am-12:00pm. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer will be a special guest. “I’m excited to join the Boca Raton Library and other mayors in bringing this new event to highlight the wonderful game of chess to our community and our children,” he says.

The Mayors’ Chess Challenge started in South Florida in 2014 to draw attention to the benefits of chess and is now hosted by 23 cities throughout the year. One of the oldest and most intriguing of games, chess benefits players of all ages and abilities. Students learn critical-thinking skills, improve concentration and discipline, develop problem-solving skills, and build self-esteem and good sportsmanship. Plus, chess is fun! Participants can pick up a special “passport” to log all the local events they attend. Instructors will be on hand to help those new to the game.

Bring the whole family for an exciting morning of chess and community engagement. No enrollment is required. Refreshments will be served.