Boca Library Launches Civic Engagement Initiative

Boca Raton, FL – To mark the 2020 elections, the 2020 Census, and the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Boca Raton Public Library has announced its Signature Initiative for 2020: Civic Engagement. Throughout the year, numerous classes, programs, and displays will be presented at the Downtown and Spanish River Libraries to encourage citizens to become involved in their communities and promote a greater awareness of their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Adults will enjoy political and social documentaries and discussions, a presidential biographies book club, and storytellers celebrating American experiences. The libraries will offer free classes and speakers focused on the election process, the Census, privacy, citizenship, and other civic engagement themes, plus offer free computer access to fill out the online Census form. Children will vote in a special “mock election” featuring literary characters to learn about the political process. Both libraries will feature rotating displays of civic-themed books, films, and music.

“The Boca Raton Public Library is launching a yearlong signature initiative on Civic Engagement to help local residents participate effectively in the democratic process,” says Manager of Library Services, Ellen Randolph. “Providing unbiased and nonpartisan information has always been one of the roles of a public library. Library programs in civic education support an active and informed community.”

Visit the calendar at bocalibrary.org for information on upcoming Civic Engagement programs and classes. All programs are free. Participants can register online or in person at the Downtown or Spanish River Library.