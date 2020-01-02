Boca Ballet’s Nutcracker and Holiday Party

Once again, the Boca Ballet put on a very beautiful production of the Nutcracker at the Olympic Heights H.S. The scenery and the dancers were spot on with their performances. So beautiful to watch. We attended an after party with the cast and producers, Jane Tyree and Dan Guinn. Such a fun event!
About the Author
CHARLOTTE BEASLEY - i AM A RETIRED REALTOR FROM MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY WHERE I SOLD HOMES FOR SEVERAL PROMINENT BUILDERS. I MOVED TO BOCA RATON 20 YEARS AGO WHEN I MARRIED MY HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY.
I AM A FORMER REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER, BLACK HAT DIVA LEADER AND RECENTLY RAISED FUNDS FOR THE LYNN CANCER INSTITUTE FOUNDATION. IN MEMORY OF MY LATE HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY
I AM A MEMBER OF JAFCO, JEWISH FOSTER CARE, AND SUPPORT
SEVERAL LOCAL CHARITIES IN OUR AREA.