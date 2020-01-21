Best poker halls in Boca Raton

There are lots of things here in Boca Raton that would attract the tourists and the locals. Beaches, Sugar Sand Park, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Spanish River Park, Mizner Park, Town Center at Boca Raton, Red Reef Park, Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, FAU Stadium, and Deerfield Beach Boardwalk are some of best places and among the things to do in Boca Raton. But casinos of this city of Florida are also great places of attraction and if you are traveling here you need to visit them.

There is no need to visit the Vegas if you want to play some casino poker games like blackjack, baccarat, Texas Holdem, or any poker games as there are many casinos in Boca Raton that offer some of the best poker halls.

Well, there are some of the best online poker tournaments for US players on several online casino platforms but playing in a real casino is irreplaceable. So if you are planning a vacation here or you are local of Boca Raton then here are some of the best poker rooms in Boca Raton casinos.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Seminole is one of the best casinos in Boca Raton if you are looking for some best poker rooms near the beachside in the city. The casino covers more than 140,000 square ft of areas including slots and poker games like three card poker, let it ride, blackjack, baccarat, and many more.

According to Wikipedia, the poker room at Seminole casino is located in a former ballroom area as construction work is in progress. This is a luxurious casino and hotel in the city. Artists like Tenor Andrea Bocelli and Maroon 5 have their shows at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Hollywood Arcade

Located at Kimberly Boulevard, this casino has a good poker hall if you are looking to play blackjack, video poker, and baccarat along with slot machines and other casino games.

It is quite a friendly place to visit with your friends and family with helping staff. It is open all week from 10 AM to 12 AM. Hollywood Arcade also offers $100 free bingo if you want to try something other than poker games.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

It is rated 4.1 among a total of 5,788 Google reviews. It has a great poker hall in the Boca Raton with over 70 live table games with real cards and dealers along with more than 20 live poker tables. Poker games include baccarat, 3-card poker, and blackjack and others.

If you do not smoke or don’t like smoking then this casino has a smoke-free zone to play various casino games. Slots fans also have various slot games with over 2,000 slot machines.

Isle Casino Pompano Park

Located at Pompano beach Isle Casino Pompano Park has a good poker room with blackjack, Texas Hold’em, baccarat, 3-card poker, and 1-card poker at the lowest rate in South Florida. We have also mentioned this casino in our post “A poker player’s guide to Boca Raton.” If you are a new or have limited bankroll to play poker games then this could be the best destination for you to have some ream and live table games.

The Casino at Dania Beach

No need to tell where it is located as its name tells itself. This casino has a card room known as Dania PKR room with over 21 hottest tables for real card games with real dealers.

Poker hall in this casino is located at the second level where you can play games like Texas Hold’em and 3-card poker at minimum bets of $5. On its website, you can their payouts of the past months or years. They have poker room tournaments on Sunday to Thursday from 12 PM to 3 AM and on Friday and Saturday it goes on till 5 AM.