BBC Correspondent Kim Ghattas at FAU for Lecture and Book Signing

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University and the Palm Beach Book Festival present BBC Radio Correspondent Kim Ghattas with a lecture and book signing on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. in the University Theatre on FAU’s Boca Raton campus. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124. FAU student tickets are free A book signing will follow the lecture.

Ghattas is a BBC radio and TV correspondent. Author of “The Secretary: A Journey with Hillary Clinton from Beirut to the Heart of American Power,” she was previously a Middle East correspondent for the Financial Times and part of an Emmy Award-winning BBC team covering the Lebanon-Israel conflict of 2006. Her work has appeared in Time magazine, the Washington Post, and more. Her forthcoming book, “Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East,” will be available at the lecture. Ghattas was born in Beirut and currently lives in Washington, D.C.

The Palm Beach Book Festival brings in New York Times Best-selling and celebrity authors. For a full schedule of the PBBF at FAU in March 2020, visit www.palmbeachbookfestival.com.

