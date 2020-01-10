AWE Scholarships

The Alliance of Women Executives (AWE) is now accepting applications for its $1500 scholarships

Boca Raton, FL – The mission of AWE is to bring executive, professional and entrepreneurial women together to share business experience and knowledge as well as promote higher education for the next generation of young women in Palm Beach County through academic scholarships. In it’s first year 1 scholarship was offered, it’s 2nd year 4 scholarships were offered and its 3rd year 12 scholarships were offered. “This April we anticipate offering 20 scholarships” says Vicki Tate, President and Founder of AWE. The applicant must be a young woman graduating from a Palm Beach County high school and plan to attend college in the county at either FAU or PBSC. To be considered, applicants must submit a letter of recommendation, a copy of their transcript and a short essay, the complete list of requirements can be found at www.aweinc.org/scholarship

This year Little Smiles has sponsored 3 scholarships – AWE/LS candidates must meet all AWE requirements and be planning to enter the medical field.