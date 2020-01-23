2020 PBCMS State of Medicine Dinner & James J. Byrnes, MD Poster Symposium

Boca Raton, FL — Willie Underwood III, MD, MSc, MPH, will be the featured speaker on January 30, 2020, at the Palm Beach County Medical Society State of Medicine Dinner in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dr. Underwood is a board-certified urologist and a member of American Medical Association Board of Trustees (AMA). Dr. Underwood is an expert in health care disparities and health care policy.

Other speakers include Marc Caputo a reporter at POLITICO Florida. Larry Bush, MD the 2020 PBCMS President. Ronald Giffler, MD, President of the Florida Medical Association (FMA) and Tim Stapleton, CEO of the Florida Medical Association (FMA).

A special focus on medical education at the Summit is provided with the James J. Byrnes, MD Medical Student and Resident Poster Symposium.

The event will be held at Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Ave. West Palm Beach, FL 33406, begins at 6:00 p.m. with a reception and cash bar followed by dinner and program. The seating is limited. The cost per person for $50 for PBCMS Members – Non-Members, Spouses & Guests $75. Guests may register online @ pbcms.org or call 561-433-3940.