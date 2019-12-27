West Boca Raton High School Band Performing in London’s New Year’s Day Parade

Boca Raton, FL – South Florida PBS (WXEL) is proud to announce that on January 1st we are airing the London’s New Year’s Day Parade LIVE on WXEL.

Start the year of right, don’t miss your only chance to see the West Boca Raton High School Band along with more than 20 other marching bands and 1,000 cheerleaders from U.S. high schools and universities as they travel across the pond to take part in the London’s New Year’s Day Parade in a behind-the-scenes documentary special airing January 1st at 7 AM on WXEL.

