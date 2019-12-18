Town Center At Boca Raton Dishes Holiday Cheer At Annual “Give Back” Christmas Day Feast

Boca Raton, FL — For the fourth year in a row, Town Center at Boca Raton joins Boca Helping Hands to make the holidays brighter for the community’s underserved. The shopping center and the non-profit organization will host this year’s Christmas Day Feast in Town Center at Boca Raton’s Cafes at Boca on Wednesday, Dec. 25 from Noon until 2PM.

In true Town Center at Boca Raton style, attendees experience five-star treatment, complete with festive table linens, full table service, a visit from Santa and gifts for every child.

“Each holiday season, Town Center at Boca Raton looks forward to hosting the Give Back Christmas Day Feast and spreading goodwill to the underserved in our community,” said Sal Saldaña, Town Center at Boca Raton’s General Manager. “Our dedicated staff, restaurants, volunteers and Boca Helping Hands welcome area families to enjoy a feast served with love and a magical day packed with holiday cheer.”

The afternoon also includes festive holiday entertainment, and photos with Santa for all attendees. All leftover food will be donated to Boca Helping Hands.

The feast welcomes a multitude of community non-profits including 4KIDS of South Florida, American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, CityHouse Delray Beach, Florence Fuller Child Development Center, The Salvation Army Boca Raton, The Salvation Army West Palm Beach, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches and SOS Children’s Villages Florida.

Generous Christmas Day Feast food donors include The Capital Grill, True Food Kitchen, Joseph’s Classic Market, REX BARON, Pummarola, Mariposa at Neiman Marcus, California Pizza Kitchen, Maggiano’s, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, Oceans 234 and Chick-fil-A.

For more information about the event, please contact 561-417-0913.