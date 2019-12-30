At the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park

January 10 – February 2, 2020

“My whole thing is not just to play music for people, but to make them part of the evening.”

~ Marvin Hamlisch

“I guess I think of a musical as something in which the music is sort of like the engine of the piece – whether it is in the theatre or in film.” ~ John Kander

“A song must move the story ahead. A song must take the place of dialogue. If a song halts the show, pushes it back, stalls it, the audience won’t buy it; they’ll be unhappy.” ~ Dorothy Fields

Boca Raton, FL – A sold-out run in January 2019, and consistent “when will you do this again?” questions have led to the creation of To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to the Golden Age of Broadway. This second iteration of last year’s audience favorite will pick up where the previous show left off, with more songs, anecdotes, and stories, and will highlight the works of Marvin Hamlisch, Kander & Ebb, Dorothy Fields, George & Ira Gershwin, Jerry Herman, and many more. To Life 2 will run in the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park from January 10th through February 2nd.

Hy Juter (Jupiter Theater Company, LLC) will produce the show: “This is the first Willow Theatre production I have taken on myself since my partner Jerry Seltzer suddenly passed away this summer,” Juter says. “We produced three wonderfully successful shows together (The Jazz Singer, Danny Kaye and Sylvia, and To Life) and we were working on To Life 2 literally until the day he died. Jerry was a friend, a mensch, and one of the most decent people I have ever worked with, and we are dedicating this production to him.”

To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway will be performed by five of South Florida’s award-winning musical theatre artists: Jeffrey Bruce, Wayne LeGette, Michael McKenzie, Amy Miller Brennan, and Mallory Newbrough.

Shari Upbin will once again helm the production, and Paul Reekie will be music director and pianist.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to direct Part 2 of To Life,” Upbin says. “These Jewish composers and stars of Broadway have shaped the form of Musical Theatre from the outset. Our audiences will be thrilled to hear South Florida’s best performing some of Broadway’s most popular songs live on stage.

“Jewish contribution to the Broadway musical has been phenomenal,” Upbin continues. “In fact, Jewish composers and lyricists created the Broadway musical. Children of immigrants, called outsiders – people who struggled for acceptance in mainstream society – created the greatest American shows in history. Show Boat, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy… and scores (pun intended!) more!”

To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway was once again created and written by Scott Siegel. Siegel is a well-known pop culture critic who covers film, theatre, and cabaret with his wife, Barbara, writing “The Siegel Column” for TheatreMania.com, and “The Two of Clubs” column for Talkin’Broadway.com. He has created more than 400 major concerts that have been performed worldwide, written/produced/directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, and has created scores of nightclub acts that have played at major clubs around the globe. He is well known for being the creator/writer/director/host of New York City’s Town Hall Theatre’s signature series, Broadway by the Year® and Broadway Unplugged.

To Life 2 will run from January 10 through February 2 at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. Tickets are $40; group rates (6 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sugarsandpark.org/life-2 or by phone at 561-347-3948. The Willow Theatre is located at 300 South Military Trail, in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park (33486).

For more information about To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway please contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.

Hy Juter (Jupiter Theater Company, LLC) presents

To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the

Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway

January 10 – February 2, 2020

Created and Written by Scott Siegel

Directed by Shari Upbin

Tickets: $40 / $35 for groups of 6 or more

For tickets: 561-347-3948 or https://sugarsandpark.org/life-2

Showtimes:

Friday & Saturday at 8 pm

Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday at 2 pm

All performances take place in

The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park

300 South Military Trail,

Boca Raton, FL 33486

https://sugarsandpark.org/life-2

About The Willow Theatre:

The Willow Theatre, opened in 1998, is a beautiful 155-seat proscenium theater, located inside Sugar Sand Park Community Center and allows for a unique experience for theatre patrons. Before or after a show, you may wander the nature trails, visit the Children’s Science Explorium, look at the art exhibit on display, or picnic at one of our pavilions.