South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You This Week?

The 4th Annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach was held on Sunday, December 8th. The event was chaired by Shelley Menin & Marla Garchik.

Empty Bowls is a national grassroots event that raises money for hunger relief. This unique event invites the public to “eat simply, so others can simply eat.” Old School Bakery provides rustic breads and 30 local chefs donate their signature soups, all carved by local celebrities. Guests share in a simple meal of bread, soup, and water. Each receive a unique bowl to take home as a powerful reminder of all the empty bowls In the community. Local schools (including American Heritage, FAU, Gulf Stream, Palm Beach Stare, Pine Crest, St. Andrews, and St. Joseph’s Episcopal) create bowls to sell during the event.

DOES HUNGER EXIST IN PALM BEACH COUNTY?

Almost 200,000 individuals in Palm Beach County don’t knew where they’ll get their next meal. More than 60,000 are children. More than 60,000 are seniors.

Palm Beach County is the 100th largest school district in the United States, and more than GO percent of the county’s school-aged children qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. For many of these children, the breakfast and lunch they receive at school may be the only meals they are eating each day.

It would take 73 million pounds of food to eliminate hunger in Palm Beach County.

All proceeds from fundraising event benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank to fight hunger right here in our community.

The 17th Annual Gingerbread Concert was a wonderful opportunity to listen and enjoy the music of the holiday season.

Each year, the much-anticipated Gingerbread Holiday Concert brings together parents, grandparents and kids of all ages to spread holiday cheer through a festive musical afternoon.

Jon Robertson, Dean of the Lynn Conservatory of Music leads the afternoon program performed by the Lynn Philharmonia Orchestra.

Tickets and event sponsorships benefit the Lynn Conservatory scholarship fund.

Alzheimer’s Community Care was established in October 1996 to serve the needs of families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and related neurocognitive disorders. In Palm Beach County it is an issue impacting approximately 65,000 families.

Alzheimer’s Community Care has grown to become the largest provider of community-based, dementia specific services in Florida – providing care to over 4,500 individuals in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

In recognition of the great work of this organization, a proclamation unanimously approved by the Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County was presented declaring December 10th Alzheimer’s Community Care Day in Palm Beach County.

The AJC Palm Beach 2019 Advocacy in Action Dinner Program was held at St. Andrews Country Club on Thursday evening with Natan Sharansky the evening’s speaker.

Sharansky’s personal story is as remarkable as his professional accomplishments. A child chess prodigy, Sharansky graduated from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology with a degree in Applied Mathematics and later defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.

In 1977, he was arrested for allegedly collaborating with the CIA and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. After nine years of imprisonment, due to intense international pressure he was released on February 11, 1986, and immediately emigrated to Israel.

As chair of the Jewish Agency, Deputy Israeli Prime Minister in several Israeli governments,, founder of the political party Yisra’el B’Aliya, recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal and Presidential Medal of Freedom, human rights activist Natan Sharansky speaks with great authority on a panoply of issues and Israel-related topics, including religious pluralism, the unity of the Jewish people and the challenges of being chairman of the largest Jewish global organization in the world.

Sharansky is the author of several bestselling books, including his memoir Fear No Evil, The Case for Democracy and Defending Identity.

This week, Sharansky was awarded Israel’s prestigious 2020 Genesis Prize for a lifetime of work promoting political and religious freedoms.

The $1 million award is granted each year to a person recognized for outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values.

Following a tradition set by previous winners, Sharansky has decided to forgo the award, and the prize money will be donated in his honor to nonprofit organizations.

JAFCO’s Gala of Love fundraiser was held on Saturday evening at the Polo Club. The evening featured the presentation of the prestigious Jacob’s Ladder Award for Child Advocacy to Rabbi Amy and Senator Kevin Rader and Amy and Barry Sylvetsky.

JAFCO’s mission is to care for abused, neglected and at-risk children as well as those with developmental disabilities in the Jewish community and to work in partnership with families and the entire community.

JAFCO provides a full continuum of high-quality services including foster care, adoption, family preservation, mentoring, independent living and developmental disability programs. The JAFCO Children’s Village, consisting of an Emergency Shelter and six Group Homes, is one of the most unique and innovative programs in the nation. The JAFCO Children’s Ability Center supports families raising children with developmental disabilities by providing family enrichment, resources, and respite care all within one state-of-the-art center. JAFCO also is providing foster care, adoption, family preservation and support services to families raising a child with a developmental disability in their Philadelphia office.

START PLANNING DECEMBER 24-25

Delray Beach 2019 Matzoball – December 24 9PM – December 25 2AM ($43.00)

MatzoBall, the nation’s #1 holiday party is back and coming to Delray. Nobody can do it bigger or better than Matzoball and this year will prove to be no different. Matzoball sets the stage for the ultimate party experience that you do not want to miss out on!!

Come see why USA Today dubs it “The Number 1 Holiday Party of the Year”!

Location: Il Bacio, 29 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Must be 21+ to attend this event, ID’s required

For VIP TABLE RESERVATIONS Please Contact Steven Peligrino at PellegrinoRestaurants@gmail.com

Contact info@matzoball.org with any questions

Christmas Feast at Town Center at Boca Raton – December 25 Noon – 2PM

Everyone deserves to experience holiday cheer at Christmastime! If you and your family are struggling to provide food or gifts this holiday season, please join us for Town Center at Boca Raton ‘s Annual Christmas Feast for a holly, jolly, time! Santa Claus is checking his list twice, but we have a good feeling that he’ll be joining us with enough presents for every child.

Please RSVP by December 16th by sending an email to Holiday@BocaHelpingHands.org with the total amount of guests in your party. We look forward to celebrating this joyous holiday with you!

Christmas Day live music on the Square – December 25 7 – 10PM

Rosemary Square invites residents and visitors alike to celebrate Christmas Day with a family-friendly live music performance and lots of holiday cheer. For more information, visit www.rosemarysquarewpb.com/west-palm-beach-events/christmasdaylivemusic/ .

For more information on these and other events, visit: www.BocaCal.com