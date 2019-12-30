Seeking 21st High School Student to Award $1,000

Boca Raton, FL – For the past 20 years, the City of Boynton Beach has distributed $26,250 in scholarships to 46 high school seniors. The City’s Education & Youth Advisory Board is currently accepting applications for its 21st Bob Borovy Student Citizen of the Year. The recipient will receive a $1,000 cash award at a City Commission Meeting. The award is named after the late Bob Borovy, a United States Veteran and former Advisory Board member.

The Bob Borovy Student Citizen of the Year awards a high school senior who epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism. Last year’s recipient, Kathleen Wilkinson, was ranked fourth in her class at Boynton Beach Community High School and volunteered 2,500 hours to multiple organizations within Palm Beach County.

Applicants must reside in the City of Boynton Beach and be active volunteers. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31, 2020. Applications may be submitted online at http://www.boynton-beach.org/Borovy. For further information, call 561-742-6224 or email claudes@bbfl.us.