Pro Athletes Golf in Deerfield Beach to Help Spinal Cord Injury Victims

Professional Athletes Play in Deerfield Beach Charity Golf Tournament to Help Underprivileged Area Children and Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries

Boca Raton, FL — On February 6, 2020, area businesses and local community members will hit the links with professional athletes during the 2nd Annual BARWIS Charities Classic golf outing benefiting the First Step Foundation and Athletic Angels Foundation, BARWIS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. The event will be hosted at Deer Creek Golf Club located at 2801 Deer Creek Country Club Blvd. in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Golfers can register individually, as a foursome, or become a sponsor. Registration is $300 per person and includes golf, a cart, breakfast, libations, and fun extras. Sponsorship levels start as low as $350 and include an array of advertising benefits. Many sponsorship tiers include golf for three with a pro athlete to complete their foursome. Participating professional athletes will include Michael Brantley (MLB Houston Astros), Mike Fiers (MLB Oakland A’s), Tomas Nido (MLB NY Mets), Luis Guillorme (MLB NY Mets), among many others; a final roster of participating pro athletes will be released in late January.

The BARWIS Charities Classic will begin at 9:30am with breakfast, mimosas, a silent auction, and special presentations at the 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art BARWIS Performance Center of South Florida (Deerfield Beach), a short drive from the golf course. Check-in at Deer Creek Golf Club will begin at 11:30am, during which a putting contest will be hosted; a shotgun start will be at 1:00pm. Following golf, an awards ceremony and cocktail hour will complete the day.

BARWIS Founder, Mike Barwis, former Director of Strength & Conditioning at the University of Michigan and West Virginia University, current Senior Advisor of Strength & Conditioning to the New York Mets, and Director of Sports Science and Human Performance for the Detroit Red Wings, was inspired to create both nonprofit organizations (First Step Foundation and Athletic Angels Foundation) from a deep desire to utilize BARWIS resources to help those in need in the most practical, tangible ways. Through the 501(c)(3) organizations, BARWIS is able to make the greatest impact possible in our communities by serving individuals with spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders in need of specialty recovery services and resources, and also help underprivileged children in need of vital resources and opportunities. Specifically, the First Step Foundation provides scholarships for a cutting-edge recovery program, Neurological Reengineering, to individuals with spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders (MS, CP) who are tireless fighters facing incredible odds with rapidly depleting resources/insurance coverage. To date, the First Step Foundation has distributed over $300,000 in scholarships. The Athletic Angels Foundation provides free performance training and mentoring to children at rescue organizations, creating an active and engaging experience to help with development physically, emotionally, cognitively, and socially while combating the effects of neglect/abuse in their past. Athletic Angels works with Hibiscus Children’s Center, Place of Hope, Methodist Children’s Home Society, and Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County.

Become a sponsor, register to golf, or donate an auction item. The registration deadline is January 20; this event will sell out! Visit www.barwis.com/bcc-2020/ for more information. Your participation is considered a donation and is tax-deductible.