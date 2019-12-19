Palm Health Foundation to Showcase Pioneering Minds at Better Brain Health Luncheon

Boca Raton, FL – Students, researchers and community leaders creating a revolution in brain health across Palm Beach County will take center stage at the Palm Health Foundation Better Brain Health Luncheon on January 16, 2020 at the Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach. Dynamic speakers at the top of their fields will share their perspectives on brain health during “Brain Bytes”—rapid-fire, bite-sized presentations—that will showcase brain health innovation in our community.

“Palm Beach County is well-poised to become a hub for advancing brain health with incredible research, education and community assets,” said Patrick McNamara, Palm Health Foundation president and CEO. “The Better Brain Health Luncheon will showcase exciting neuroscience and brain health innovations, right here in our own backyard.”

Speakers sharing their insights will come from a wide spectrum of the community, including brain health researchers, Palm Beach County high school students interning at the FAU Biomedical Sciences Academy, and leaders in workplace and community wellness, including Denise Bober from The Breakers Palm Beach and Jeanette Marshall of Healthier Neighbors.

Palm Health Foundation trustee and Brain Health Luncheon Host Committee member Frances Fisher is a passionate advocate for the foundation’s focus on brain health and its vision for bridging the gap between research and access to mental health services, believing it has the makings of a national model. Mrs. Fisher and her husband Jeffrey Fisher are serving as presenting sponsors of the luncheon, joined by Julie Fisher Cummings as a supporter.

“I applaud Palm Health Foundation for creating a forum for dialogue on brain health,” said Fisher. “We’re in a new era with the tools and techniques we now have available for research, prevention and treatment. The more we learn about brain function and our mind, the greater our sense of self and the more likely we are to erase the stigma associated with illnesses of the brain.”

The Better Brain Health Luncheon will benefit Palm Health Foundation’s Brain Health Innovation Fund, designed to strengthen the local bonds between scientific research, community ties and quality care to transform brain health in Palm Beach County. The funding is focused on: supporting advancements in new technologies to improve care quality; providing opportunities for students, health professionals and residents to improve brain health; linking cutting edge research and community participation with care delivery; and exploring the challenges and opportunities for building out the workforce to advance brain health in Palm Beach County.

Recent Brain Health Innovation Fund initiatives have expanded Mental Health First Aid training across Palm Beach County in multiple languages and created systems solutions for connecting people with opioid use disorder to appropriate services, including medication assisted treatment.

“The foundation’s innovative approach to addressing strong community partnerships, advocating for our community, engaging residents and integrating the best science and research available will benefit future generations and affect the way our society views the importance of brain health and healthier living,” said Fisher.

IF YOU GO

+ WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

+ WHERE: Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion, West Palm Beach

+ TICKETS: $200; tables $2,000

+ WEBSITE/CONTACT: palmhealthfoundation.org or contact Jeff Groves at jgroves@phfpbc.org, 561-837-2282.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $83 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.