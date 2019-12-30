What Is Opened/Closed In And Around Boca Raton on New Year’s Day

Here are the hours on New Year’s Day in and around Boca Raton for entertainment, activities, shopping, transportation, government, schools, and services.

Entertainment:

To stay entertained on New Year’s Day, you can go watch a movie, since all movie theaters are running on their regular hours. Also running on their regular hours, the West Palm Beach Zoo, which extended their Zoo Lights show until January 4.

Activities:

If movies and zoos aren’t your thing, you may find bowling and arcades fun, as Strikes Boca Raton is opened from 1pm-12am, and Boomers open from 12-10pm.

Shopping:

If shopping is your favorite pastime, Town Center Mall at Boca Raton will be open from 10am-6pm.

Transportation:

The Tri-Rail will be running on its weekend hours, and the Palm Tran does not yet have any scheduled stops.

Government/Schools/Services:

The 15th Judicial Circuit will be closed on New Years Day, and public schools and universities are closed through January 3. The post office will be closed and will not be doing any deliveries. Also, all public libraries are closed, but public parks are all open.