A Little Journey Into The Past of A South Florida Resident To Bring Us To The Present of Local Business, Journey Aviation

Boca Raton, FL – Locally based private jet charter operator and aircraft management company, Journey Aviation has been stimulating and supporting the growth of our South Florida economy with over $200 million dollars in revenue since it started operating in 2015. With headquarters located at Boca Raton Airport, Journey employs in excess of 100 employees, hires several contractors yearly and utilizes the services of other South Florida businesses such as local fixed based operators, surrounding airports, hotels, rental agencies, maintenance providers and other aviation companies to help support their global flight operations. This has resulted in payroll of almost $30 million dollars being pumped back into the South Florida economy and over 10 million gallons of jet fuel purchased since inception.

As a result of the company’s notable growth and success, earlier this year the partners of Journey decided it was time purchase their first wholly owned aircraft. With the addition of the acquired Gulfstream GIVSP heavy jet registered as N927JA, now the company has a fleet of 15 heavy jets and growing – that all provide international and domestic charter flights out of South Florida and around the world.

Local Doral resident and Founding Member/CEO of Journey Aviation, Fabian Bello was elected to come up with the new registration number of the recently purchased aircraft. The letters JA were a given choice standing for Journey Aviation but as far as the numbers, that took him some time to ensure they were mindfully selected with meaning and not the customary “birthdate.”

Fabian Bello was born in Havana, Cuba and migrated to Miami, Florida at the age of three where he was raised. He attended Meadowlane Elementary, Jose Marti Middle School, Hialeah Senior High School, Miami Dade College and ultimately the University of Miami, where he received his bachelor’s in business administration.

It was on September 27th, 1979 that Fabian’s parents made the brave, bold move to leave Cuba and come to America for a brighter future in the land of opportunity. 9/27 not only changed the future path for the Bello family but also represents the epitome of freedom and opportunity for many proud residents and American Citizens who also once migrated to this Country. Therefore, the numbers seemed quite fitting to choose for the aircraft registration as they symbolize opportunity, growth and tremendous achievement, which parallels in Fabian’s life and at Journey Aviation.

Bello shared, “The numbers 927 not only reflect the date and special honor to my parents but they also signify the essence of being afforded the opportunity to live in a capitalistic country that promotes the idea that you can start with nothing and end up with something many would consider “out of this world.” What I have achieved is practically unachievable in most of the world, including the land where I was born.”

Bello’s success in the private aviation industry as well as his impact on our local South Florida economy and the world, has been remarkable. What he’s built not only with Journey Aviation but also in Our Community has only happened because of that one very special day in September a little over four decades ago. “Only in America can you come here as an immigrant with literally nothing but the clothes on your back and somehow achieve unfathomable success. What my parents were clear on and the lesson everyone should learn, is that if you cherish the opportunities you’re given in this life, take nothing for granted and above all, make good choices, anything is possible,” Bello stated.

If you want to see proof of that statement, all you have to do is look up in the air and catch the tail of Journey’s Gulfstream GIVSP that embodies the privilege and honor of the American Dream.

Mindfully selected and purposefully chosen, N927JA carries a meaning that transcends most aircraft registration numbers. As Journey Aviation continues its growth into 2020, this story will forever be instilled in the Company’s history and foundation.

About Journey Aviation

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida – As one of the largest U.S. based Gulfstream Operators, Journey Aviation is a global aviation company specializing in aircraft charter services, management, acquisition and sales. The current managed and operating fleet comprises of long-range, wide cabin, heavy jets with flights offered worldwide. Journey employs approximately 125 employees.