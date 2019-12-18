First-Degree Murder Case Declared Mistrial

Nearly two years ago, retired Palm Beach County deputy shot and killed his son-in-law, Jacob Lodge. The ex-deputy’s name is Carlton Nebergall Jr., and was charged with first-degree murder.

Recently, Nebergall claimed his daughter filed for divorce prior to the shooting, and that Lodge was violent towards Nebergall’s daughter. Nebergall claims that he first fired a warning shot to Lodge, and when he thought that Lodge was going to pull out a gun, Nebergall shot Lodge in the head out of pure fear.

According to WPTV, a mistrial was declared this past Tuesday, right after a hearing the day before. This was because while the defense team was delivering their closing arguments, one of the jurors was on his cell phone. Not only that, but earlier in the trial this same juror was falling asleep.

Since it was declared a mistrial, an entirely new jury must be picked for this case, and possibly a new trial date.