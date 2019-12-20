Published On: Fri, Dec 20th, 2019

FAU Arena to be renamed after new sponsorship deal

Photo provided by FAUOwlAccess.com

In a press release published this morning, the Florida Atlantic University Athletic Department announced that FAU Arena, which has been the home for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams since 1984, will change its name to the RoofClaim.com Arena, effective immediately.

The arena’s name change comes after Founder and CEO of RoofClaim.com, Brian Wedding, partnered with FAU’s Athletic Department, including Vice President and Director of Athletics for FAU, Brian White. The partnership entails a $5 million donation to the university in return for a 10-year sponsorship deal to the arena’s naming rights.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Brian Wedding and RoofClaim.com,” White said. “This partnership is transformational for our student-athletes and fans, as well as the community. We are thrilled about the opportunities provided to FAU and our athletics department from this investment.”

RoofClaim.com, which already has sponsorship deals with the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida, was established in 2004 and specializes in house roof repairs and installations. Wedding and the company, that is a subsidiary of Jasper Contractors, Inc. hopes this sponsorship with FAU not only continues to improve their business, but continue to improve the growth of the university.

“I am very excited about the growth and vision of Florida Atlantic University, under the direction of President [John] Kelly and White,” Wedding said.  “There is a lot of synergy between FAU and RoofClaim.com and we are both working to help those in the South Florida region, as well as expand the student and fan experience.” I look forward to raising a championship trophy with FAU one day.”

About the Author

- Justin Baronoff is currently a junior at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. He is pursuing a major in Multimedia Journalism, where he hopes to some day write for major news media publications, such as the New York Times, ESPN, or even Billboard Magazine. In high school, Justin wrote for his high school newspaper for three years where he was a staff reporter for the first two years before becoming the Sports Editor in his final year. At FAU during the first semester of his sophomore year, he began interning for isportsweb.com, where he wrote about and covered his favorite professional football team, the New York Jets, and his favorite professional basketball team, the New York Knicks. Then during his second semester of his sophomore year, he began writing for FAU's student newspaper, the University Press, as a contributing writer. Justin now serves a News Writer Intern for the Boca Raton Tribune.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It