FAU Arena to be renamed after new sponsorship deal

In a press release published this morning, the Florida Atlantic University Athletic Department announced that FAU Arena, which has been the home for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams since 1984, will change its name to the RoofClaim.com Arena, effective immediately.

The arena’s name change comes after Founder and CEO of RoofClaim.com, Brian Wedding, partnered with FAU’s Athletic Department, including Vice President and Director of Athletics for FAU, Brian White. The partnership entails a $5 million donation to the university in return for a 10-year sponsorship deal to the arena’s naming rights.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Brian Wedding and RoofClaim.com,” White said. “This partnership is transformational for our student-athletes and fans, as well as the community. We are thrilled about the opportunities provided to FAU and our athletics department from this investment.”

RoofClaim.com, which already has sponsorship deals with the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida, was established in 2004 and specializes in house roof repairs and installations. Wedding and the company, that is a subsidiary of Jasper Contractors, Inc. hopes this sponsorship with FAU not only continues to improve their business, but continue to improve the growth of the university.

“I am very excited about the growth and vision of Florida Atlantic University, under the direction of President [John] Kelly and White,” Wedding said. “There is a lot of synergy between FAU and RoofClaim.com and we are both working to help those in the South Florida region, as well as expand the student and fan experience.” I look forward to raising a championship trophy with FAU one day.”